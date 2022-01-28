Netflix series CHEER Live coming to Albany

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cheer Live 2022, will be the first of its kind live performance that will feature athletes from the Emmy Award-winning Netflix docuseries CHEER. They are planning a tour across North America. Presented by Live Nation, CHEER LIVE will kick off its 38-date journey beginning June 1, making stops at famed venues like New York’s Radio City Music Hall and on Wednesday, July 6 at MVP Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 4, at 10 a.m., local time at Ticketmaster. In addition sponsors of Cheer Live will offer access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 1 at 10 a.m., until Thursday, February 3 at 10 p.m., both local times.

CHEER LIVE 2022 will feature 14x National Champion coach Monica Aldama alongside cheer stars such as Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer, to include fan favorites from the two most successful rival cheer programs in the country, Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College. The docuseries follows the ups and downs of Navarro College’s competitive cheer squad as they work to win a coveted national title.

The premiere athletes all make the mat for an electrifying exhibition of never-before-seen stunts and stage performances. The full cast will feature Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap, with more to be announced.

