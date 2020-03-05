Netflix pulls out of SXSW due to coronavirus

(CNN) — Concerns about the coronavirus caused Netflix to pull out of South by Southwest.
This year’s conference is scheduled to start March 13 in Austin, Texas.
Health officials there say they do not have plans to cancel the event despite the potential health threat.
A medical official says there is no evidence that closing SXSW would make the area more safe.
SXSW is an annual conference that combines music, technology, media and film.
Netflix did not release a statement regarding its decision.
