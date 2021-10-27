Netflix codes to help you find the best scary movies for Halloween 2021

(WGHP) – Whether you’re looking for a real fright fest or a family-friendly spooky movie, Netflix has you covered. There are thousands of movies on Netflix, and it can feel like an insurmountable task to find the right flick for your Halloween movie night. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to game the system.

The web pages for all of Netflix’s categories follow the same format (www.netflix.com/browse/genre/) followed by the category code. For example, the category code for “B-Horror Movies” is 8195, so you would visit www.netflix.com/browse/genre/8195 to see Netflix’s full list of B-Horror Movies.

If you’re using the Netflix app on a smart device like a phone or a Roku TV, you can type the category code into the search bar. Looking for a specific genre of horror? Don’t worry, Netflix likely has a code for that too.

Netflix Category Codes for Halloween