Netflix codes to help you find the best scary movies for Halloween 2021

(WGHP) – Whether you’re looking for a real fright fest or a family-friendly spooky movie, Netflix has you covered. There are thousands of movies on Netflix, and it can feel like an insurmountable task to find the right flick for your Halloween movie night. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to game the system.
The web pages for all of Netflix’s categories follow the same format (www.netflix.com/browse/genre/) followed by the category code. For example, the category code for “B-Horror Movies” is 8195, so you would visit www.netflix.com/browse/genre/8195 to see Netflix’s full list of B-Horror Movies.
If you’re using the Netflix app on a smart device like a phone or a Roku TV, you can type the category code into the search bar. Looking for a specific genre of horror? Don’t worry, Netflix likely has a code for that too.
Netflix Category Codes for Halloween
- B-Horror Movies – 8195
- British Horror Movies – 4991
- Campy Horror Movies – 1155
- Creature Features – 6895
- Critically-acclaimed Horror Movies – 3721
- Cult Horror Movies – 10944
- Dark Fantasy Anime – 2691049
- Dark Fantasy TV Shows – 81238385
- Dark Movies – 9280
- Dark TV Horror – 83161
- Family Halloween Treats – 81346195
- Goofy Horror Movies – 4021
- Halloween Comedies – 81510605
- Halloween Favorites – 108663
- High Brow Horror – 3261672
- Horror Anime – 10695
- Horror Comedies – 89585
- Horror Movies – 8711
- Horror Films based on Books – 1751
- Horror Reimagined – 81336549
- Independent Psychological Horror Movies – 3880
- Irreverent Horror Movies – 3642
- Modern Horror Classics – 81336552
- Monster Movies – 947
- Psychological Horror Movies – 4809
- Revenge Movies – 14903
- Scary Films – 6057
- Sci-Fi Horror Movies – 1694
- Slasher and Serial Killer Movies – 8646
- Small Town Scares – 51496215
- Steamy Horror Movies – 1358
- Supernatural Horror Movies – 42023
- Survival Horror – 2939659
- Teen Screams – 52147
- This Place is Evil – 81476889
- TV Horror – 83059
- Vampire Horror Movies – 75804
- Werewolf Horror Movies – 75930
- Zombie Horror Movies – 75405
