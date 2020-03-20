Netflix and YouTube to reduce some streaming

FILE – This July 17, 2017, file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. Netflix has chosen New Mexico as the site of a new U.S. production hub and is in final negotiations to buy an existing multimillion-dollar studio complex on the edge of the state’s largest city, government and corporate leaders […]

(CNN) — Netflix and YouTube are reducing streaming quality in Europe for at least a month as the ripple effects of the coronavirus evolve.

The move is meant to help prevent the internet from collapsing under the strain of an unprecedented usage.

The coronavirus pandemic has hundreds of millions of people working from home, and even more children out of school.

The result has been a massive surge in bandwidth usage.

The decision by the two online streaming giants comes after a request by the European Union for streaming services and individuals to use standard definition video instead of HD.

According to a Netflix statement, the measure will cut Netflix traffic on European networks by roughly 25 percent.

A Netflix spokesperson says some viewers will notice the change and others will not.

Facebook also says the effects of the pandemic are stretching its resources to the limit too.

Also adding to internet strain are the impacts of increased live streaming for things like classes and conferencing while people stay at home.

LATEST STORIES: