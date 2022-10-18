ARLINGTON, Va. (WKBN) — Some Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough has been recalled, according to a recall notice issued by Nestlé USA. White plastic pieces may be found in their ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products.

The notice shared by the FDA initiated a voluntary recall on Thursday. They said that the cookie dough was produced between June and September 2022 and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico. No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

Courtesy: FDA.gov

Customers who purchased the cookie dough should not eat it, Nestlé USA said, but rather return it for a replacement or refund. No other Nestlé Toll House products are impacted by the recall.