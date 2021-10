ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers began casting ballots Saturday in elections for local and county offices in an early voting period that will run through October 31. Beyond deciding the next mayors of cities like Albany, Buffalo, and New York, people will vote on five proposed constitutional amendments, including one to create a right to clean air and water, and two that would make it easier to vote.

Early voting was first launched in the state in 2019. More than 2.5 million New Yorkers voted early in last year’s presidential election.