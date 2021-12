LOS ANGELES, Calif. (StudyFinds.org) — Social media “echo chambers” can be an ideologically reinforcing place for some since their morals match everyone else’s in the group. However, a new study finds these places online also lead to radicalization. Researchers from the University of Southern California say members of online communities whose views constantly receive positive reinforcement from others are also more likely to become violent.

Understanding how some people become radicalized online has become a priority for security services, especially since the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Now, scientists have narrowed down what kind of language people who are at risk of becoming radicalized use in their posts, some of whom may be willing to die defending their group’s values.