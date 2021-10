ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There were plenty of treats in downtown Albany for this year's "Hounds of Halloween" event. Around 150 dogs, dressed in their best costumes, made their way around the block trick or treating.

"Hounds of Halloween" is run by the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID). They featured a dog costume contest, and the public got to vote on their favorites. "It's really a fun event," said Rick Ackley. "When they first started doing it, it was much smaller than it is now. Now it's pretty much all of downtown and there's a lot of dogs of different breeds, which is always exciting!"