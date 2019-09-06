Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Mass. lawmaker proposes vape buyback program
Top Stories
NEN Inside the Locker Room: Duron Harmon with Ruthie Polinsky
New England Nation Roundtable: Patriots vs Steelers
Library dedicated to former Schenectady mayor
Mass. mayor arrested again; accused of extorting marijuana vendors
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Dorian
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Boating Forecast
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
1st & 10
NY Blitz
The Big Game
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
50 Over 50
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
NEN Inside the Locker Room: Duron Harmon with Ruthie Polinsky
News
by: Yianni Kourakis
Posted:
Sep 6, 2019 / 06:07 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 6, 2019 / 06:07 PM EDT
Ruthie Polinsky goes 1 on1 with Patriots safety Duron Harmon.
Download our news app