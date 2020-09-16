Nelliston man arrested following stabbing incident

NELLISTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Victor Howard, 22, of Nelliston following an investigation into an assault that resulted in one man being stabbed with a utility knife.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m, they received a call reporting that a man had been stabbed at a home in Nelliston. When Deputies arrived, they reportedly found a man with a stab wound to his back and the alleged suspect, Howard.

Howard was taken into custody, and the victim sustained a puncture wound to his upper back and was treated on scene for the non-life threatening injury.

Howard reportedly knew the victim and police say the incident happened as a result of an altercation between the two. Police also learned that during the incident, two other victims were reportedly threatened with a utility knife and choked by Howard.

Police charged Howard with the following:

  • Felony Assault in the Second Degree
  • Felony Criminal Contempt, a protective order was in place for one of the victims at the home
  • Misdemeanor charges of Menacing in the Second Degree
  • Criminal Obstruction of Breathing
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

Howard was arraigned in the Town of Palantine Court and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility with bail set at $25,000 cash or $50,000 secured bond.

