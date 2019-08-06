Neighbors say something must be done about dangerous intersection

(TROY, N.Y.) — A man is in the hospital tonight after colliding with a tow truck that landed in Mike Prespare yard. He and his family are fed up. They say this not the first time this has happened.

The family’s had to repair their fence four times due to accidents like today’s. Many more collisions have happened in the intersection.

Prespare’s called Troy City Hall asking for a stop light or a stop sign at the intersection of Van Buren and Second Streets, but several accidents later they say nothing’s been done.

“My grandson runs around, the dogs run around. If a car comes through, there’s no guarantee they won’t get hurt.”

Repairs have cost the family thousands of dollars in insurance claims. Now they’re threatening to sue the city if nothing’s done.

Ultimately, Mike and his son blame the accidents on the drivers. But they say the city isn’t making a difficult situation any easier.

Police and city officials weren’t immediately available for comment.