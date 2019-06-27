Neighbors concerned over safety of intersection

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady neighborhood is worried a dangerous intersection will result in someone’s death. Numerous crashes have led neighbors to pleas to the city for change. 

Bedford and Eastern Avenue is being called a troubled intersection by neighbors. Overgrown bushes, a stop sign and speed are partly why Daneen Falconio and her husband are worried. They say someone will be killed if things don’t change.

“Something has to be done and I don’t want someone’s life in jeopardy because of this,” Falconio.

Councilman Vince Riggi said the decision is ultimately in the hands of the Department of Signal Control and a stop light is most likely not an option.

NEWS10 reached out to the offices to find a time table and possible solutions, but no one returned our call.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play