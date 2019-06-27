Neighbors concerned over safety of intersection

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady neighborhood is worried a dangerous intersection will result in someone’s death. Numerous crashes have led neighbors to pleas to the city for change.

Bedford and Eastern Avenue is being called a troubled intersection by neighbors. Overgrown bushes, a stop sign and speed are partly why Daneen Falconio and her husband are worried. They say someone will be killed if things don’t change.

“Something has to be done and I don’t want someone’s life in jeopardy because of this,” Falconio.

Councilman Vince Riggi said the decision is ultimately in the hands of the Department of Signal Control and a stop light is most likely not an option.

NEWS10 reached out to the offices to find a time table and possible solutions, but no one returned our call.