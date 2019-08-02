Neighborhood plagued with power issues for years to come

Power outages on Fairfield Drive and Upperwedge Wood Lane in Voorheesville can last from an hour or in some cases two or three days.

National Grid trucks are now outside their home for the next two years to fix decaying underground power lines.

Neighbors have noticed problems for a few years. They said this year was especially bad.

“It was very hot last night for the four five hours it went out. It got steamy and steamy. I was like, ‘oh my God.’ I woke up in a sweat,” said John Cave.

Many neighbors had no idea what was causing the problem until they received a letter from National Grid today outlining the problem.

“Two weeks I get an apology from them? I don’t think so,” said Barbara Lecakes.

Lecakes repeatedly called to find out what’s going on. Today she finally received a response.

Residents have contacted Assemblywoman Pat Fahey’s office. The office said they’re keeping an eye out to make sure this problem’s resolved.

