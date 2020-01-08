Neighborhood group takes another legal step against Amazon in Schodack

Progress on the Amazon site in Schodack as of December 16, 2019.

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Birchwood Association, a neighborhood group in Schodack, has been fighting against an Amazon distribution center in their town for over a year.

Even as construction of the 1,000,000 square foot facility makes significant progress, the Birchwood Association has not given up their fight. They have filed a motion for a Leave to Appeal to the Court of Appeals.

In a statement to News10, the group said:

We are asking the Court of Appeals to remedy the situation and advance the Legislature’s clearly-expressed purpose in adopting SEQRA. We remain committed to protecting our community from unanalyzed adverse environmental impacts as this is an issue of substantial public importance. Birchwood Association

The Birchwood Association has been filing injunctions and suing the town since 2018 when plans were first introduced. Their legal actions have not halted construction.

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin, who has been consistently supportive of Amazon coming to Schodack, tells News10 he is looking forward to the “economic development and 800 jobs” the distribution center will bring to the county.

Local union members also previously protested the construction, claiming Amazon did not hire local workers.