Neglectful goat-owner arrested in Johnsburg, police say

JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS) — Following a weeks-long investigation stemming from a May 6 call about a dead goat, the Warren County Sheriff’s office says Bruce C. Updike II of Thurman was arrested on Monday on four counts of animal cruelty.

After the complaint about the goat, deputies partnered with Animal Control to investigate the incident, and say they determined that several animals on the property on State Route 28 in Johnsburg faced neglecte.

Updike surrendered the animals to Animal Control, where they will be sheltered and care for.

Specifically, Updike’s four charges fall under agriculture and markets law 353:

A person who overdrives, overloads, tortures or cruelly beats or unjustifiably injures, maims, mutilates or kills any animal, whether wild or tame, and whether belonging to himself or to another, or deprives any animal of necessary sustenance, food or drink, or neglects or refuses to furnish it such sustenance or drink, or causes, procures or permits any animal to be overdriven, overloaded, tortured, cruelly beaten, or unjustifiably injured, maimed, mutilated or killed, or to be deprived of necessary food or drink, or who wilfully sets on foot, instigates, engages in, or in any way furthers any act of cruelty to any animal, or any act tending to produce such cruelty, is guilty of a class A misdemeanor.

Updike will appear in the Johnsburg Court later this year. Class A misdemeanors are worth up to 364 days in prison following a conviction, so Updike might face just under four years incarcerated.

