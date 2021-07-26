Need some stress relief? Visit a rage room

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — What’s the latest craze that everyone’s raging about? How about designated rage rooms to help you smash away your stress all while having some fun.

At first, the idea of establishing a business based on smashing objects seems a bit odd. However, as people look for positive stress relief, rage rooms offer a safe, fun, and controlled way to destress and do something different.

Locally, there are at least two businesses that let you destroy objects of your choosing all while listening to some of your favorite tunes. One is The Relief Room located in Mechanicville and the other is Stress Fracture, a mobile stress relief room. Both let you sign up and smash away to your heart’s content.

Rage rooms are on the rise as everyday stresses continue to creep in, and this is one business you could call a “smashing” success.