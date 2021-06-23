Need help finding a farmer’s market in the Capital Region? NEWS10 has made it easy.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- When thinking of farmer’s markets, bigger ones like those in Troy, Saratoga, and Guilderland are easily at the forefront of people’s minds in the Capital Region. However, there are many farmer’s markets both big and small throughout the region with days and times to fit most people’s schedules.

As expected, vendor participation and customer attendance are both up this year compared to last year. Local farmers are happy with the customer turnout and more vendors are ready to join in, said Delmar Farmer’s Market Manager, Ken Myer.

“Definitely a much more relaxed atmosphere (compared to last year). Lots of smiles and laughter this year,” he said. “The market has returned to being a Saturday morning meeting place for the community. “

The Delmar Farmer’s Market is a fun place to be on Saturday morning, said Myer. “The market, when the weather is good, is bustling. The farmers are selling their fresh greens, vegetable plants, and flowers. Not to mention their fresh cherries, strawberries, and rhubarb,” he said.

Mechanicville Library Farmer’s Market canceled its 2020 season because of COVID which meant essentially starting over, said organizer Michelle Duell. The small market started in 2017 with an average of eight vendors. Only two were on board to come back for the 2021 season, said Duell.

With only one vendor signed up when Mid-May came, Duell who is also Director of the Mechanicville Public Library, said she was contacting upwards of 20 farms and businesses a day trying to rebuild the market while working on reopening the library.

It was challenging but Duell said she’s happy with all the vendors who are a part of the market this year. The Mechanicville Library Farmer’s Market does what it can to support smaller farms and vendors, by not requiring vendors to pay a fee to be at the market.

“People go to the bigger farmer’s markets on the weekend and think there are the same vendors but that’s not the case at all,” said Duell. “We have smaller vendors who aren’t at the bigger markets.”

NEWS10 has made finding a farmer’s market in the Capital Region easy with a list of markets by county below. There is also a Google map with each market and the days/times it’s open.

Albany County

Bennington County

Walloomsac Farmer’s Market– 100 Veterans Memorial Drive, Bennington, Vermont 05201- Saturday 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Columbia County

Hudson Farmer’s Market- 6th and, Columbia Street, Hudson, New York 12534- Saturday 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Kinderhook Farmer’s Market– 1 Hudson Street, Kinderhook, New York 12106- Saturday 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Fulton County

Johnstown Farmer’s Market– Johnstown Senior Center Parking Lot, 109 E. Main Street, Johnstown, New York 12095- Open beginning June 29 every Tuesday 3-6 p.m.

Broadalbin Farmer’s Market– Fulton County Visitor’s Center, 3687 NY-30, Broadalbin, New York 12025- Friday 3-6 p.m.

Gloversville Farmers Market Elm Street Pavilion – 2-8 Elm Street, Gloversville, New York 12078- Saturday 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Northville Farmer’s Market- Waterfront Park, Northville, New York 12134- Saturday 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Greene County

Coxsackie Farmer’s Market– Riverside Park, Coxsackie, New York 12051- Wednesday 4-7 p.m.

Montgomery County

Rensselaer County

Hoosick Farmer’s Market- 5343 NY-7, Hoosick Falls, New York 12090- Friday 3-6 p.m.

Poestenkill Farmer’s Market- 38 Davis Drive, Poestenkill, New York 12140-Open July 10-October every Saturday 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Troy Farmer’s Market (summer)- Riverfront Park, Front Street, Troy, New York 12180- Saturday 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Saratoga County

Clifton Park Farmer’s Market- Shenendehowa Methodist Church parking lot 971, Route 146, Clifton Park, New York 12065- Monday’s 2-5 p.m.

Mechanicville Library Farmer’s Market– 190 N Main Street, Mechanicville, New York 12118- Monday 4-7 p.m.

Saratoga Farmer’s Market– Wilton Mall, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866- Saturday 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Spa City Farmer’s Market- S Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866- Sunday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Schenectady County

Schenectady Farmer’s Market– 105 Jay Street, Schenectady, New York 12305- Sunday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Schoharie County

Schoharie County Festival Farmer’s Market- 942 E Main Street, Cobleskill, New York 12043- Wednesday 3-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Jefferson Farmer’s Market- 221 Creamery Street, Jefferson, New York 12093- Saturday 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Warren County

Washington County