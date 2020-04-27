Need a gift idea for Mother’s Day? A Saratoga business is delivering porch packages

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For those of you looking for the perfect gift to give mom this year, one local business is here to help!

Marianne Barker and Maddy Zanetti, co-owners of Impressions of Saratoga and The Dark Horse Mercantile, are offering ‘Porch Packages’ filled with locally made food products and Saratoga specific items.

After placing orders online, the team executes “contactless delivering” for all local ‘Porch Packages’ by walking (sometimes with the Impressions pups!), biking, or driving them to their destination. They’ve even recruited their own family members to help!

And for all the mothers who don’t live in the Capital Region, they ship across the country as well.

“Since we will still be unable to gather with our moms this year, we thought a Mother’s Day Porch Package would be a great way to spread some joy. You can add a flowering plant from Sunnyside Gardens to any local deliveries and we have a bunch of fun Mother’s Day Cards tool!” says Barker.

They have teamed up with other local businesses and now have products from Saratoga Coffee Traders, Angel Wings BBQ sauce and Saratoga Tea & Honey, plus the vendors they already worked with; Cobble Hill Farms, Mapleland Farms, Dean’s Delicious Dog Treats, Adirondack Candle Co., Saratoga Spicery, Saratoga Beef Jerky, Healthy Gourmet, Sunnyside Gardens, Saratoga Candy Co, Sundaes Best, Lazy Dog, Saratoga Chocolate Co, Decresente, and more!

For now ‘Porch Packages’ can be ordered Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. by calling 518-587-0666 or 24 hours a day online here.

