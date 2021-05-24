Nearly $84M awarded to Capital Region health services, research

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — It was announced Friday that several local public health organizations have been awarded a combined $83,913,889. This funding will be administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) funding programs.
These programs support local mental health services, crisis response, cancer research, technology systems updates and more.
The NY-20 organizations receiving HHS funding includes:
- $66,017,548 will go to Health Research, Inc. for emergency crisis response preparedness.
- $9,891,800 will go to Health Research, Inc. for the New York State Cancer Prevention and Control Program.
- $2,671,258 will go to Health Research, Inc. for diabetes and cardiovascular disease prevention.
- $3,365,986 will go to Schenectady Family Health Services to improve the health centers services.
- $1,315,168 will go to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to upgrade their Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) system.
- $253,188 will go to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for immunology research on Candida fungal infections.
- $226,691 will go to Wadsworth Center on allergy and immunology research on multi-antibiotic resistant bacteria.
- $95,000 will go to Families Together in New York State to provide support and services to families and children struggling with mental illness.
- $77,250 will go to the University at Albany to research the effects of Medicaid expansions on infant health among Native Americans.