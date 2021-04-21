Nearly 800 vaccination appointments available at TU Center Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Close to 800 appointments are still available for the Albany Times Union Center vaccination POD on Thursday, April 22, Executive Dan McCoy has said. The County Executive has urged residents to fill the spots, saying: “the vaccine is the best tool we have at our disposal to protect ourselves and others.”

Appointments for the vaccine clinic, which runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., can be made online. The first dose Pfizer vaccination POD will also accept walk-ins between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Free parking is available at the TU Center parking garage and the second dose has been automatically scheduled for May 13.

Walmart pharmacy locations in Albany and Glenmont and the Sam’s Club in Latham are also offering appointments for the Pfizer vaccine.

Albany County’s vaccination rate is currently above the state average. Close to 50% of County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and over 35% have been fully vaccinated.

Executive McCoy also announced a man in his 70s has died from the virus, bringing the county’s death toll to 374.

There are currently 481 active cases in Albany County, 21 of which require hospital treatment.