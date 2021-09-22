Nearly 50% more craft beverage producers in Capital Region over the last 2 years

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Life has gotten better in the Capital Region for lovers of craft brews and other craft beverages. It has become the home to 47.7% more craft beverage producers in the last two years, according to the Center for Economic Growth (CEG).

In 2019 there were 111, compared to 164 based on a CEG survey from August 2021.

There are currently 84 active licenses for craft breweries, 32 for distilleries, 35 for wineries, nine for cideries, and four for meaderies in an eight-county radius. CEG said there are another 14 licenses pending for craft beverage producers in the region.

CEG’s analysis, using data from the New York State Liquor Authority, shows the number of craft breweries in the region grew by 50% in Greene and Saratoga counties with growth in Albany and Schenectady counties not far behind.

The region’s growth in distillery producers was less prominent but Greene and Rensselaer counties, which did not have any in 2019, each gained one distillery since then. Saratoga saw the most growth they started with four distilleries in 2019 and had seven by 2021.

Craft brewery producers

County 2019 2021 Albany 10 19 Columbia 7 10 Greene 6 12 Rensselaer 6 6 Saratoga 6 12 Schenectady 6 11 Warren 6 7 Washington 5 6 Source: CEG

Craft distillery producers

County 2019 2021 Albany 4 5 Columbia 5 7 Greene 0 1 Rensselaer 0 1 Saratoga 4 7 Schenectady 1 1 Warren 3 4 Washington 5 6 Source: CEG

The growth of craft beverage producers is also adding local jobs. Craft breweries in Columbia County added 115 jobs from 2016 (26) to 2020 (141). The number of people employed at Saratoga breweries went from 39 to 89 from 2017-2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, said CEG.

Please remember to drink responsibly.