WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – The Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) will award nearly $141 million to help protect children from exploitation, trauma, and abuse. Officials say the funding will also be used for improvements in the judicial system’s handling of child abuse and neglect cases.

According to officials, these awards will provide law enforcement, child advocates, and service providers with the means to protect children, while supporting robust training and technical assistance to ensure the professionals working with these youth have the tools they need. They say funds will help develop, enhance and strengthen investigative and trauma-informed services.

Grants from OJP’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) and National Institute of Justice (NIJ) are distributing millions of dollars to local, state, and Tribal jurisdictions throughout the United States, territories, and the District of Columbia. More information about OJP and its components can be found by visiting the OJP webpage.

Below is a list of funded grants:

Missing and Exploited Children

Nearly $37 million funds the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)

Another $6 million is being awarded to NCMEC’s National Resource Center and Clearinghouse (NRCC), the NRCC helps prevent child abduction and sexual exploitation, and provides training and technical assistance to victims, their families and the professionals who serve them

About $4.4 million supports the National AMBER Alert Training and Technical Assistance Programto help the AMBER Alert network improve law enforcement’s response to abducted children and encourage public participation in their recovery

Internet Crimes Against Children

Over $29.5 million is being awarded under the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program to conduct forensic examinations and to investigate and prosecute technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation throughout the U.S.

Another $3.3 million is being awarded under the National ICAC Training Program to provide core training programs for ICAC investigators

About $3 million funds OJJDP’s Strengthening Internet Crimes Against Children Technological Investigative Capacity, which enables ICAC task forces and their affiliates to improve technology that combats child pornography, exploitation and sex trafficking

Victims of Child Abuse

Under the Victim of Child Abuse Act (VOCA), more than $21 million funds the Children’s Advocacy Centers (CAC) National Subgrants Program in three categories: National Subgrants Program, National Subgrants Program for Victims of Child Pornography and National Military Partnership Program

An additional $5 million in continuation funding is being awarded to four organizations via the VOCA Regional Children’s Advocacy Centerprogram. This program supports regional centers that help to establish multidisciplinary teams, local programs and state chapter organizations that respond to child abuse and neglect, and that deliver training and technical assistance

Another $2.5 million is being awarded under the Children’s Advocacy Center’s Membership and Accreditation Program, which supports training and technical assistance to implement national standards for CACs

Over $11 million is being awarded to help improve outcomes for foster children through the Court Appointed Special Advocates Training and Technical Assistance and Subgrants Program

Over $3 million is being awarded for Child Abuse Training for Judicial and Court Personnel to improve the judicial system’s role in child abuse and neglect cases with an emphasis on eliminating prolonged foster care placement

Children Exposed to Violence and Child Protection

More than $7 million is being awarded to communities under the Strategies to Support Children Exposed to Violence Program to develop or enhance support services for children exposed to violence and to implement community violence intervention strategies. Funding also supports training and technical assistance for program sites

Another nearly $3 million in grants funds Supporting Effective Interventions for Adolescent Sex Offenders and Children with Behavior Problems, which helps communities provide a continuum of intervention and supervision services for adolescent sex offenders, children with behavior problems and treatment services for their victims and families

Nearly $900,000 funds the Post-Secondary Education Opportunities for Child Prote

Research