Nearly $11M in funding granted for public housing assistance in Capital Region

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) — U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Tuesday announced $10,874,441 in FY 2021 issued for the Capital Fund Program in the Capital Region, which provides annual grants to Public Housing Authorities.

The funding was issued through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and will help communities across New York address housing insecurity, increase health and safety measures for public housing residents, and develop and modernize Public Housing properties.

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and secure place to call home and this federal investment gets us one step closer to that goal,” said Senator Schumer. “As we ask people to stay home and socially distance, access to safe and reliable housing will determine whether or not New York can recover from the pandemic and return to normal. I will always fight tooth and nail for resources that keep New Yorkers safe, especially during these challenging times.”

“Safe, affordable, and reliable housing should be available for all New Yorkers regardless of their socioeconomic status,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This substantial federal investment will help provide funding to support public housing around NYS and is a lifeline for communities drained by the pandemic. I will continue to fight for federal programs and funding that our state desperately needs to improve public housing and help ensure low-income individuals can access safe and affordable shelter.”

