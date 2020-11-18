Nearly 10,000 toys collected from Dunkin’ and Albany County’s Toys for Tots drive-thru event

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced by Dunkin’ and Albany County Executive Dan McCoy Wednesday that nearly 10,000 toys were collected during a two part drive-thru event benefitting Capital Region Toys for Tots.

The event was held over two weekends on November 7 and 14 at the Albany County Hockey facility where Capital Region residents donated new and unwrapped toys hosted by Dunkin’ and Albany County.

The event was drive-thru donation based this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic allowing donors to contribute from the safety of their cars.

Dunkin’ reportedly provided a gift card and pack of munchkins to each car that donated during the event.

“We are overwhelmed by the level of generosity displayed by the Capital Region community,” said Marine Gunnery Sgt. (Ret.) Albert Roman, local coordinator of the Capital Region Toys for Tots campaign. “A big thank you goes out to all who came out to support these children in need. We’d also like to thank Dunkin’ and Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy for making these toy collection events possible.”

﻿“The generosity of those who live in the Capital Region is incredible as witnessed by the collection of nearly 10,000 toys in our two drive-thru collections at the Albany County Hockey Facility for Toys for Tots,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “The tremendous efforts by the U.S. Marines each year to help families in our area have a happy holiday need to be commended, along with our partner Dunkin’ for its generous contribution and continued commitment. Thank you to everyone who has donated during this difficult time.”

“Dunkin’ would like to thank everyone who made these drive-thru toy collections such a success,” said Eric Stensland, field marketing manager for Dunkin’. “We are absolutely thrilled with the results and are happy that we could reward those who gave back with a nice treat. We are proud to support Capital Region Toys for Tots and hope these collections will help deliver joy to children in need this holiday season.”

Dunkin’ has helped to support Capital Region Toys for Tots for more than a decade. In addition to tackling 2020’s drive-thru collections, local Dunkin’ franchisees reportedly donated $30,000 to the Toys for Tots program to help buy new toys for kids in need. The donation brings Dunkin’s total support of the Toys for Tots campaign to a reported $350,000 over the past 12 years.

Capital Region Toys for Tots serves the following 14 counties across upstate New York including:

Albany

Broome

Clinton

Essex

Fulton

Franklin

Hamilton

Montgomery

Rensselaer

Saratoga

Schenectady

Schoharie

Washington

Warren

The holiday campaign runs annually from October 1 through December 23.