CAPITAL REGION. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced $700,000 will be used to benefit the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and the Schenectady police department’s dog kennels.

NEWS10 breaks down how the money’s going to be spent to help out pups in need.

The money will provide more space for dogs in distress, as there is a growing need right now.

“In 2022, we had seen 178 stray dogs come through our shelter and at the same time, which is quarter one of 2023, we’ve seen 247 dogs. So, about 70 more dogs,” said Ashley Jeffrey Bouck, CEO Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

Peter Montalto, with the Schenectady police department tells NEWS10 that the city has big plans for the money.

“Oh, it’s huge. We are upgrading and repurposing our current space and really just improving like cleanliness, you know, comfort and the design of the building,” said Montalto.

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society will get $500,000 to partner with the Albany County Sheriff to create a 12-kennel auxiliary dog shelter at the jail. It will house dogs involved in animal abuse and neglect cases, freeing up more space at the humane society in Menands.

“The Sheriff took me on a tour of the jail. We’ve had a wonderful partnership with him for many, many years. We have our star program at the jail already so he just said I have space for you let’s see what we could do,” said Bouck.

As the pet crisis continues to unfold across the country, Bouck says there has been a 38% increase in new animals coming to the shelter. She says this money could not have come at a more critical time as all the kennels are full, and they are looking for new solutions to the problem.

“You know this is really a model of coming together with community organizations to try to think innovatively for how we can solve the homeless dog crisis,” said Bouck.