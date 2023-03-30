ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the NCAA wrapping up in New York, businesses in the Capital Region are looking back on their earnings. Albany County Executive, Daniel P. McCoy, announced that the expected revenue from the event was projected to be $3.5 million, and ended up reaching $6.7 million.

“The NCAA host 8 first and second round locations. Albany was the smallest of those eight locations. We were a sold out show for all three sessions of the tournament,” shared Discover Albany Sports commissioner Jay Cloutier.

The economic impact from the event was originally estimated for a shorter time frame. Unforeseen circumstances led to Albany reaping further benefits.

“The late start on Sunday night for our two games forced teams and fans to spend an additional night in Albany county,” explained Cloutier.

McGeary’s Pub was one business that benefitted from the increase in customers. Owner Tess Collins thanked the city for their efforts to have an event of that size post-COVID.

“We put an extra food truck outside as my thank you back for the city. For all that they’ve done to make this event happen,” described Collins.

Albany has similar events lined up in the future. Discover Albany plans to bring a further improved experience for future fans.

“The Women’s Super Regional will come to Albany. We will have eight of the 16 best women’s basketball teams competing at the MVP arena,” said Cloutier.