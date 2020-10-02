NCAA grants Tiana Mangakahia an extension of eligibility; will play for SU this season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NCAA has granted Syracuse University women’s basketball player Tiana Mangakahia an extension of eligibility, meaning she’ll be able to play during the 2020-2021 season.

Mangakahia sat out the 2019-2020 season after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2019.

In her first two seasons with SU, Mangakahia was the fastest player to score 1,000 career points. She also has 591 assists in 65 games. She was also named WBCA All-American Honorable mention in 2019, and is a two-time All-ACC First Team selection.