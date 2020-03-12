Interactive Radar

NCAA cancels March Madness tournaments

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — The NCAA has canceled all winter and spring championships, including the Division I men’s and women’s March Madness tournaments amid concern over the coronavirus.

NCAA President Mark Emmer and the Board of Governors made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Emmert said the decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 threat and the organization’s inability to host the events at any other time during this academic year.

