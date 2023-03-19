ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Sports Foundation of the Capital Region has been hosting block parties outside of the MVP Arena all weekend, and the event positively impacted local businesses. The parties featured food trucks and vendors along South Pearl Street while the games were displayed on two large video boards outside the arena.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy was excited to offer an opportunity for fans who could not get a ticket.

“We want them to come here; we want the fans to enjoy the experience the minute they park their car,” McCoy said.

But parking was an issue due to the road closures for the event. On Sunday morning, MVP Arena announced on its Facebook page that the garage would be closed and that shuttle services would not be available.

Albany officials also announced that South Pearl Street between Beaver Street and Hudson Avenue will be closed until Monday at 6 am.

But despite the road closures, Discover Albany was estimating a $3.5 million impact – but the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID) says it will be much higher than that.

“I had the opportunity to see long lines at many of our businesses,” Georgette Steffens: Executive Director, Downtown Albany BID, said. “The fan festival was jammed packed. It just was really exciting.”

Steffens also says the NCAA and Discover Albany did a fantastic job getting information about road closures.

“Where the parking lots were, how to access the parking garages, traffic, and safety with the city,” Steffens said. “I mean, this plan was implemented well, and I really think that the visitors experienced that.”

And this won’t be the last event because Albany will host the NCAA Womens Tournament next year and then the NCAA Hockey Regionals.