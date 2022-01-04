Navigating new Covid test sites and website

CAPITAL REGION, (News10)-Facing a rising wave of Covid-19 cases and the growing need for tests, several testing sites are packed and in New York new ones are now opening.

This morning at Albany Memorial in Albany, the line looked as though it was wrapped around building.

But no walk-ins are allowed here.

The site is not open to the general public. It’s only for pre-procedure covid testing, as well as tests for St. Peter’s Health Partners colleagues, their children and for St. Peter’s patients who have been referred by their provider to get the test.

At Crossgates at the former Ruby Tuesday location, a new testing site opened today.

By noon, the line was already long.

It’s one of 13 new locations opened across New York to meet the demand in the face of the recent surge in covid-19 cases. One bonus, all sites offer Rapid Tests.

And you can’t just show up. First you need to go to https://www.gogettested.com/



Typing in the personal information seems to be the easy part. As News10’s Anya Tucker found out, securing an appointment is another thing.

But one trick is to click on “Group Code” and type “Walkin” and that might get you in within a day.

But if you need to cancel for any reason, it was hard for Anya to find a way to do that. Her News10 colleague Jonas Miller suggested she reply to the appointment confirmation email asking for it to be cancelled and within minutes it was.

