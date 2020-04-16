Breaking News
Natty Light throwing worldwide commencement

by: CNN

(CNN) — Due to the coronavirus, countless graduates this year missed out on a hard-earned rite of passage, commencement.

Graduation ceremonies across the nation and world were canceled.

That is why Natural Light Beer is holding a worldwide commencement on Facebook live for the class of 2020 next month.

The event is for all college grads over the age of 21 ,from all cities, all states, and all schools.

It is set for May 14 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The worldwide commencement will feature a variety of guests, including Stephen A. Smith, Mark Cuban, and Jane Lynch

