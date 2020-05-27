Nationwide unemployment scam targeting Massachusetts claimants

BOSTON (NEWS10) — The Executive Office of Workforce and Labor Development say criminal enterprises in possession of stolen personal information from earlier national data breaches have been attempted to file large amounts of illegitimate unemployment information claims through the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) system.

This is reportedly part of a national unemployment fraud scheme.

The DUA says they have started implementing additional identity verification measures that will reportedly temporarily delay the payment time frame for many unemployment claims in the state. They say as a result of these measures, certain unemployment claimants may be asked to provide additional identity information in order to verify the validity of their claim.

“Protecting the integrity of the unemployment system and ensuring benefits are going only to valid claimants is a top priority of the Department of Unemployment Assistance,” said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta. “While the program integrity measures we are taking will unfortunately mean that some claimants will experience temporary delays in payment, we believe these steps are necessary to respond to this unemployment scam. We are working rapidly to respond to this scheme and urge individuals who may have had a false unemployment claim filed in their name to contact the Department.”

The DUA says people who believe they may have had a fake unemployment claim filed using their identity are urged to use the DUA fraud contact form here or call the customer service department at (877)-626-6800.

Additional updates related to this criminal activity will be posted here as soon as they are available.

