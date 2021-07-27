Nationwide emergency need for blood continues

The nation’s blood shortages, a result of increased trauma cases, transplants and elective surgeries amid the pandemic, have put stress on hospitals across the country. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WWTI) – The emergency need for blood is continuing this summer in the United States.

According to the American Red Cross, this severe blood shortage is due to a rise in hospital demand for blood products. Specifically, the Red Cross is distributing more blood products to hospitals across the country compared to the same time last year.

The organization reported that over the past three months, it has sent 12% more blood products to hospitals each day to help those in need. Additionally, hospitals are responding to a higher number of traumas and emergency room visits, and seeing more patients who postponed medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To confront this issue, the American Red Cross is urging those who are both healthy and able, to donate as soon as possible.

“While generous individuals across the country have rolled up a sleeve to help hospital patients, unfortunately, the Red Cross continues to face a severe blood shortage,” Red Cross Biomedical Services Senior Vice President Paul Sullivan said. “Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day, above the average target, to meet current hospital demand. It’s critical that we increase the number of blood donations to match the growing need for blood to ensure every patient receives the medical treatments they need without delay.”

All blood types are needed, however, there is an emergency need for type O donors as this is the most needed blood group by hospitals.

Individuals can donate by scheduling an appointment for local blood drives. Appointments can be scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.