SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the need to get people tested ramps up, there is an urgent nationwide call for plasma donors.

People who have recovered from the coronavirus within the last 30-days can donate plasma which can potentially be used to help researchers develop a cure.

There is also evidence suggesting plasma donations can be used to treat critically ill patients.

Capital Region residents who are interested in donating can check to see if they qualify online by visiting the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance page.

If qualified, you can schedule a donation at the CSL Plasma site in Schenectady.

