ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The results are in and it looks like students reading and math scores are down compared to previous years according to the Nation’s Report Card. The National Assessment of Educational Progress shows a decline in reading and math scores for fourth and eighth graders compared to 2019. This is the first report card since COVID-19.

Looking specifically at New York students: mathematics for fourth graders shows an average score of 227 this year, a nine-point drop from an average score of 236 in 2019. Reading scores for fourth graders are at an average of 213 points compared to 219 points in 2019.

For eight graders, their average math score comes in at 274 compared to 280 in 2019. Reading scores from 2019 and 2022 have remained largely the same, but the national average did drop three points.

David Albert is Chief Communications Officer for NYS School Boards Association. He said it’s not a surprise to see these numbers drop and points to remote learning during the pandemic being the main factor. Albert said the state certainly has their work cut out for them, but they’re equipped to get students back on track. “There’s a lot of funding that has been invested by both the state and federal governments in education to try to bring students back up to where they need to be and I know that districts are putting in place lots of programs, after school enrichment programs, tutoring programs, summer programs that are intended to try to bring students back up to where they need to be,” he said.

In a statement, spokesperson for the State Education Department Emily Desantis said: “We have work to do to get students to where they need to be, not just academically but social emotionally as well. The Department is working with local districts to address the unique learning needs of students.”