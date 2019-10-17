Youth football coach charged after attacking referee

OHIO (NEWS10) — Chaos broke out at a youth football game in Ohio.

A fight between teams ended with a coach accused of attacking a referee.

Deputies are reviewing videos taken at the field on Sunday. They said that Coach Christopher Deason assaulted the referee. Police also said Deason was involved in a second conflict with a parent.

He was taken to jail and pleaded not guilty to charges at his video arraignment.

The referee’s wife said the parents at the game did not set a good example.\

“This isn’t the NFL. This isn’t, you know, major football or anything. It’s just little kids. Just let them play.”

A judge told the coach that he can no longer coach for now, but he can attend the games. No officials were hurt during the fight.