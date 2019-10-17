Youth football coach charged after attacking referee

National
Posted: / Updated:

OHIO (NEWS10) — Chaos broke out at a youth football game in Ohio.

A fight between teams ended with a coach accused of attacking a referee.

Deputies are reviewing videos taken at the field on Sunday. They said that Coach Christopher Deason assaulted the referee. Police also said Deason was involved in a second conflict with a parent.

He was taken to jail and pleaded not guilty to charges at his video arraignment.

The referee’s wife said the parents at the game did not set a good example.\

“This isn’t the NFL. This isn’t, you know, major football or anything. It’s just little kids. Just let them play.”

A judge told the coach that he can no longer coach for now, but he can attend the games. No officials were hurt during the fight.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play