You’re more likely to die in a fatal crash Memorial Day weekend than any other holiday

(NEWS10) – Each year, millions of Americans travel for the holidays.
According to a report by ValuePenguin, Memorial Day weekend has the highest number of fatal car crashes than any other holiday.
How each holiday weekend ranks for fatal crashes
- Memorial Day Weekend: 312 fatal crashes
- Labor Day Weekend: 308 fatal crashes
- 4th of July Weekend: 307 fatal crashes
- Easter Weekend: 280 fatal crashes
- Thanksgiving: 258 fatal crashes
- New Year’s: 245 fatal crashes
- Christmas: 231 fatal crashes
For the report, ValuePenguin looked at data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) to see which holidays had the most fatal crashes.