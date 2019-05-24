You’re more likely to die in a fatal crash Memorial Day weekend than any other holiday

(NEWS10) – Each year, millions of Americans travel for the holidays.

According to a report by ValuePenguin, Memorial Day weekend has the highest number of fatal car crashes than any other holiday.

How each holiday weekend ranks for fatal crashes

Memorial Day Weekend: 312 fatal crashes Labor Day Weekend: 308 fatal crashes 4th of July Weekend: 307 fatal crashes Easter Weekend: 280 fatal crashes Thanksgiving: 258 fatal crashes New Year’s: 245 fatal crashes Christmas: 231 fatal crashes

For the report, ValuePenguin looked at data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) to see which holidays had the most fatal crashes.