WWII veteran meets 24th state governor on countrywide tour

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — A 100-year-old World War II veteran has a mission: to meet the governors of all 50 states.

Sidney Walton is on his No Regrets Tour, and Vermont marks his 24th stop. Walton enlisted in the Army nine months before the attack on Pearl Harbor and would go on to serve for the duration of the war.

“I think it’s important that people tell the stories of conflict, so that we don’t repeat and so that we learn something from that,” Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said.

Walton has already met New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. His next stop is on Friday in New Hampshire.