Woodstock 50 moving to Maryland

COLUMBIA, Md. (WETM) – Third time’s the charm for Woodstock 50. After failing to find a home in Watkins Glen and Vernon, the anniversary festival will be moving to Maryland.

According to Bloomberg, festival organizers will hold the concert at the Merriweather Post Pavilion, an outdoor amphitheater in Columbia, Md.

Bloomberg reports that the amphitheater holds approximately 32,000 people, a fraction of the original plan for Watkins Glen International.

“When we heard that there was an opportunity to save this festival and bring a piece of American history to our community this summer, we jumped at the chance,” Calvin Ball, an executive with Howard County, wrote in a note to Greg Peck, one of the organizers. “Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia is a jewel of Howard County and one of the top music venues in the nation. It felt like such a natural fit to host a historic festival on our storied stage.”

There is no word on which of the originally scheduled artists will be attending. Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, and Jay-Z were reportedly paid to play in Watkins Glen during the August festival that was mired in financial and planning trouble.

Former financier Dentsu pulled their support for the festival and unilaterally canceled the festival after tickets were not sold in April. Multiple production companies, including Superfly, withdrew their support from the festival soon after.

Watkins Glen International terminated their contract with Woodstock 50 after the festival missed a payment.