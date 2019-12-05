Woman lies about her resume and is now going to jail

AUSTRALIA (CNN) – A woman who lied on her resume and faked references to land a six-figure government job, is now looking at jail time.

Veronica Hilda Theriault, 46, was convicted Tuesday of deception, dishonesty, and abuse of public office.

She applied for the chief information officer role back in 2017. The job came with an annual salary of 270,000 Australian dollars (US$185,000).

Theriault was in the position for over a month and earned about 33,000 Australian dollars ($22,500) before being fired.

She pleaded guilty to all charges and received a 25-month sentence with a non-parole period of a year.

So where did the embellishment turn into fraudulent lies?

According to prosecutors, Theriault not only lied about her education and prior employment on her resume but she went as far as posing as a previous employer during a reference check in which she “gave glowing feedback” about her own performance.

But the lies didn’t end there. In earlier submissions, the court heard that Theriault used a photo of supermodel Kate Upton as her LinkedIn profile photo, according to CNN affiliate 7 News.

And after starting the position in August, she was found to have hired her brother, despite him lacking the qualifications to perform the role.

Theriault’s defense counsel previously told the court that she was “deeply ashamed and embarrassed” by the revelation, and her crimes involved a “unique set of circumstances that were unlikely to be repeated,” according to 7 News.

The court was also told she had previously used resumes with false information to obtain employment at two companies in 2012 and 2014.

CNN has reached out to the Department of Premier and Cabinet for comment.