Woman facing jail time for overdue library books

MICHIGAN (NEWS10) — A Michigan woman is facing three months in jail and a hefty fine over a couple of overdue library books.

Melinda Sanders-Jones said she learned of a warrant out for her arrest through her employer and originally thought it was a joke.

When she learned she was in possession of the books, she promptly returned them, but the charges against her remain for failing to return rental property.

Sanders-Jones said she didn’t get any notices sent to her in the mail because she was in the process of moving due to an ongoing abusive relationship.

“Soon, I ended up in the Siren Shelter that’s here in Charlotte that helps with domestic violence victims, and your address is confidential,” she explained. “You know, I had to change my phone number; I had to change my entire life. I really don’t think that going to jail over those two books is okay, and I definitely didn’t want to steal their property.”

Sanders-Jones can’t work until the case is settled. She’s due in court on Thursday.