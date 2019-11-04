Woman facing jail time for overdue library books

National
Posted: / Updated:

MICHIGAN (NEWS10) — A Michigan woman is facing three months in jail and a hefty fine over a couple of overdue library books.

Melinda Sanders-Jones said she learned of a warrant out for her arrest through her employer and originally thought it was a joke.

When she learned she was in possession of the books, she promptly returned them, but the charges against her remain for failing to return rental property.

Sanders-Jones said she didn’t get any notices sent to her in the mail because she was in the process of moving due to an ongoing abusive relationship.

“Soon, I ended up in the Siren Shelter that’s here in Charlotte that helps with domestic violence victims, and your address is confidential,” she explained. “You know, I had to change my phone number; I had to change my entire life. I really don’t think that going to jail over those two books is okay, and I definitely didn’t want to steal their property.”

Sanders-Jones can’t work until the case is settled. She’s due in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play