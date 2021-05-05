Woman accused of setting fire to occupied house, watching from front yard

National

by: Darcie Loreno/WJW,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo Credit: Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal via Facebook)

CECIL COUNTY, Maryland (WJW) — A Maryland woman is facing a slew of attempted murder and arson charges after allegedly setting her house on fire with another person inside and then sitting in a chair to watch the blaze from her front lawn.

Gail Metwally, 47, faces multiple arson-related charges, including first- and second-degree attempted murder, first-degree arson, first-degree assault, malicious burning, malicious destruction of property, and reckless endangerment in the case.

Fire departments were called to her home at around 1:15 p.m. on April 29, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Witnesses saw a woman, later identified as Metwally, setting multiple fires from inside the home and then sitting in a chair on the front lawn, where she watched the fire engulf the residence. After a few minutes, reports state, she walked away from the scene.

While the home was on fire, witnesses heard someone yelling for help from the basement and got her out through a window.

Authorities found Metwally in the area and arrested her. The fire marshal’s office says three people live in the house, besides Metwally. The other two were not home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire