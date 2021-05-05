Woman accused of setting fire to occupied house, watching from front yard

CECIL COUNTY, Maryland (WJW) — A Maryland woman is facing a slew of attempted murder and arson charges after allegedly setting her house on fire with another person inside and then sitting in a chair to watch the blaze from her front lawn.

Gail Metwally, 47, faces multiple arson-related charges, including first- and second-degree attempted murder, first-degree arson, first-degree assault, malicious burning, malicious destruction of property, and reckless endangerment in the case.

Fire departments were called to her home at around 1:15 p.m. on April 29, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Witnesses saw a woman, later identified as Metwally, setting multiple fires from inside the home and then sitting in a chair on the front lawn, where she watched the fire engulf the residence. After a few minutes, reports state, she walked away from the scene.

While the home was on fire, witnesses heard someone yelling for help from the basement and got her out through a window.

Authorities found Metwally in the area and arrested her. The fire marshal’s office says three people live in the house, besides Metwally. The other two were not home.