Whole Foods to give free masks to all customers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: Two New York City Police Department Traffic Enforcement agents walk past the Whole Foods Market on April 14, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Justin Heiman/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Amazon announced Thursday that Whole Foods Markets across the country will provide free masks to all customers, who will be asked to wear them while shopping.

“To help protect the safety and health of our Team Members and communities, we will be requesting customers wear masks in Whole Foods Market stores,” Amazon said in a blog post.

The disposable masks are scheduled to arrive within the next week.

“If customers don’t already have their own face covering, they will be able to pick up a mask at the entrance of the Whole Foods Market store,” according to the post.

Amazon officials say the company has provided over 100 million masks to employees and delivery partners and anticipates spending more than $800 million on “masks, hand sanitizer, thermal cameras, thermometers, sanitizing wipes, gloves, additional handwashing stations, and adding disinfectant spraying in buildings, procuring COVID testing supplies, additional janitorial teams, and more.”

“We have enough mask inventory to cover our entire operations and stores network, and we are requiring everyone working in our facilities to take and use them,” the post reads.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES