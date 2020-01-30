White House announces coronavirus task force

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The White House has announced the creation of a special task force to deal with the threat of the deadly coronavirus.

The virus has killed 170 people so far with more than 7,700 confirmed cases around the world.

The White House said the task force is meeting daily and will help monitor and contain the spread of the virus. It will also ensure Americans have accurate and up-to-date health and travel information.

The U.S. State Department announced that the country is planning more flights to evacuate Americans from the Wuhan region of China, where the outbreak began, next week.