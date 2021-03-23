What we know about Boulder officer, father of 7 killed in the line of duty

DENVER (KDVR) — Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley lost his life when he was the first on the scene of a mass shooting that killed a total of 10 people at a King Soopers on Monday afternoon.

Talley, 51, had been with the department since 2010. Friends and family confirmed to NEWS10’s sister station in Denver that he was a family man with seven children between ages 5 and 18. Talley was born in Houston but spent most of his life in New Mexico before moving to Colorado, where he lived for several years.

The Washington Post reports that Talley joined the police academy at age 40 after losing a friend in a DUI crash. He reportedly left behind a lucrative career in Information Technology and a master’s degree in computer science to become an officer.

Sister station KDVR spoke to Talley’s father hours after he was identified as the fallen officer in the shooting. “He was a man of heart who loved his job,” Homer Talley said. He said Talley was a very good father, the family is holding up, and that Talley’s wife was “a rock.”

Talley told his father that he would lay down his life for any of his fellow officers in a recent conversation. Homer said his son was a man of faith, a believer in Jesus Christ who loved his family more than anything.

“I just had that officer’s family in my office two weeks ago to give him an award, so it is personal,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a press conference following the shooting Monday.

Herold called Talley’s actions “heroic.”