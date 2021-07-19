What is New York’s top-rated Airbnb? See the best in online rentals in all 50 states

FILE – This Feb. 22, 2018, file photo shows an Airbnb logo during an event in San Francisco. Airbnb’s Chief Operating Officer Belinda Johnson is stepping down from her post in order to achieve a better work-life balance. Johnson will join the San Francisco-based company’s board. CEO Brian Chesky said in a statement Friday, Nov. 22, 2018 that Johnson was the first executive he hired for Airbnb. She’s worked for the business since 2011.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

(NEXSTAR) — A one-bedroom, one-bath “retreat” 10 minutes from Main Street in Livingston Manor is New York’s top-rated Airbnb, according to the company’s ranking of hosts in all 50 states.

Described as “a private country chic one-bedroom apartment,” the charming country guesthouse is about an hour from Albany in Sullivan County. It boasts great views, an outdoor space, a pull-out couch, and ceiling fans.

From a South Carolina family that built and decorated their rental home, to two relatives of late singer Dean Martin who own a private riverfront cabin in Utah, Airbnb’s list features the best hosts in America. To be considered for the honor of “most hospitable host,” five stars is the minimum when it comes to cleanliness, check-in, and communication. While getting a handful of perfect reviews is good, consistency is key. Each host needs a minimum of 100 reviews to be considered.

For the states that had more than one incredible host, the tiebreaker went to the host with the most reviews.

So how did these super hosts beat out the thousands of others in their states? The secret sauce varies, apparently. Brian and Barb in Indiana, use wildflowers, home-baked bread, and personal notes to welcome their guests, and make their stays feel “magical and memorable.” In Hawai, Gammy says sitting down with each guest to show them maps and share tips and tricks about Maui makes a big difference.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Montclair (Hot Springs Village, AR)

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming