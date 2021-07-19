What is New York’s top-rated Airbnb? See the best in online rentals in all 50 states

(NEXSTAR) — A one-bedroom, one-bath “retreat” 10 minutes from Main Street in Livingston Manor is New York’s top-rated Airbnb, according to the company’s ranking of hosts in all 50 states.
Described as “a private country chic one-bedroom apartment,” the charming country guesthouse is about an hour from Albany in Sullivan County. It boasts great views, an outdoor space, a pull-out couch, and ceiling fans.
From a South Carolina family that built and decorated their rental home, to two relatives of late singer Dean Martin who own a private riverfront cabin in Utah, Airbnb’s list features the best hosts in America. To be considered for the honor of “most hospitable host,” five stars is the minimum when it comes to cleanliness, check-in, and communication. While getting a handful of perfect reviews is good, consistency is key. Each host needs a minimum of 100 reviews to be considered.
For the states that had more than one incredible host, the tiebreaker went to the host with the most reviews.
So how did these super hosts beat out the thousands of others in their states? The secret sauce varies, apparently. Brian and Barb in Indiana, use wildflowers, home-baked bread, and personal notes to welcome their guests, and make their stays feel “magical and memorable.” In Hawai, Gammy says sitting down with each guest to show them maps and share tips and tricks about Maui makes a big difference.