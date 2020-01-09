Western NY puppy playing in Puppy Bowl

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — A puppy from Western New York is about to step into the spotlight after being rescued from deplorable conditions.

Her name is Sol.

She was so skinny when she was found that her ribs were showing. She was terrified of people and even closed her eyes in fear when she was picked up.

But now she’ll get a chance to play in what’s been dubbed the cutest one-hour event on television — The Puppy Bowl.

Sol will be playing for Team Fluff.

The Puppy Bowl will air at 3 p.m. February 2 on Animal Planet.