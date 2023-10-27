MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WPIX) – Who says chivalry is dead? A rat was seen bringing a doughnut to a fellow rodent on subway tracks in New York City in a recent video shared on TikTok.

Carly Hittner uploaded the video to the social media platform. “Donut rat treats his woman better than half you other rats in the city,” she wrote in the caption. “Some of the men in this city need lessons in chivalry.”

The video shows the courageous little critter carrying a doughnut—over half the size of its own body—under the tracks to another rat, revealed at the end. The video has nearly 450,000 likes.

Many viewers share Hittner’s feelings about the rodent. “He’s treating her better than any man has ever treated me,” one commenter wrote.

Another cited the rat as an example of a “high-value man.”

And the official TikTok account for Tinder, a company that specializes in online matchmaking, also deemed the rat’s actions to be a textbook example of love. “Now this is romance,” Tinder’s account commented.