WATCH: NJ bank robber suspect caught ‘red-handed’ by exploding dye pack

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Esau Grant, a suspected bank robber, faces multiple charges after a dye pack explosion helped bring in tips from the community that led to his arrest, according to authorities in New Jersey.

The 27-year-old Newark man walked into a Capital One bank around 10 a.m. July 3 wearing a backpack. He handed a note, written on a withdrawal slip, to one of the tellers, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

The note allegedly read: “I have a gun give me all the money from the register please, and no one will get hurt.” He walked out of the bank with $2,500—and, unbeknownst to him, a dye pack the teller had slipped in with the cash.

Surveillance video shows the moment the dye pack exploded, sending a red cloud into the air. O’Hara said that after police released the video, community members helped them identify the suspect, who police arrested Tuesday.

“I am thankful to community members for responding to our requests for tips regarding the identity and whereabouts of this suspect,” Director O’Hara said in a statement. “Because the bank’s money dye pack exploded while the suspect was fleeing the scene, he was literally caught ‘red-handed.'”

The 27-year-old faces charges of robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.