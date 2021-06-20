WATCH: California officer rescues man, dog from burning car

The officer tried to put out the fire but was unsuccessful. That’s when he ran towards the fire and the open car door. “I said, ‘Hey man, the car’s on fire, you need to get out,'” Germano recalled. “He was just kind of confused and disoriented.”

Germano’s body camera captured the moment he and another officer pulled the man from the car before also saving his dog. “My first instinct was to get him out,” Germano said.

Officials say alcohol impairment may be a suspected factor in the collision. No other vehicles were involved. The scene was turned over to the Oakland Police Department for further investigation.